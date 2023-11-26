Sign up
Previous
Photo 4140
Puzzle Time
My husband and I just completed this 1000 piece puzzle tonight! We used to own a VW bus.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
eDorre
ace
What a cool puzzle!
November 27th, 2023
