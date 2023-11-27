Previous
Reflective Sunset by kwind
Photo 4141

Reflective Sunset

A sunset at our cabin reflected in a puddle. Taken about ten days ago while I was sharing my trip photos.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
eDorre ace
Stunning
November 28th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
Outstanding
November 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful colours and layers.
November 28th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Stunning sunset image
November 28th, 2023  
