My daughter took this photo while out for a walk with a friend. I think she did a great time capturing the dew on the web and I didn't have anything interesting of my own to share.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's a really great web and capture of it!
November 29th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Really nice I like the shape of the evergreen branches
November 29th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture, clever girl.
November 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot.
November 29th, 2023  
Brigette ace
awesome spider web
November 29th, 2023  
