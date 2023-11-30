Sign up
Photo 4143
Photo 4143
Mom’s Ornament
I had a visit with my parents tonight and my mom has set up a beautiful Christmas tree. I quite liked this ornament.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4577
photos
354
followers
152
following
1135% complete
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th November 2023 5:09pm
Diana
ace
It is beautiful, are those silver threads inside?
December 1st, 2023
