Mom’s Ornament by kwind
Mom’s Ornament

I had a visit with my parents tonight and my mom has set up a beautiful Christmas tree. I quite liked this ornament.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1135% complete

Diana ace
It is beautiful, are those silver threads inside?
December 1st, 2023  
