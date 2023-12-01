Previous
Truck Parade by kwind
Truck Parade

Tonight was my city's annual Truck Parade. I made this page for my yearly photo book.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an amazing collage with wonderful shots of these beautifully decorated trucks. I love the boat!
December 2nd, 2023  
Ian JB ace
Great collage!! Lovely decorated trucks :)
December 2nd, 2023  
eDorre ace
Wonderfully lit collage!
December 2nd, 2023  
