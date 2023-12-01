Sign up
Previous
Photo 4144
Truck Parade
Tonight was my city's annual Truck Parade. I made this page for my yearly photo book.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4578
photos
354
followers
152
following
1135% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such an amazing collage with wonderful shots of these beautifully decorated trucks. I love the boat!
December 2nd, 2023
Ian JB
ace
Great collage!! Lovely decorated trucks :)
December 2nd, 2023
eDorre
ace
Wonderfully lit collage!
December 2nd, 2023
