Previous
Photo 4147
Lunch is Served!
This eagle seemed to be enjoying his lunch the other day. He was on the rock for a couple of hours nibbling on his catch.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Diana
Well spotted and captured, such an amazing sight!
December 5th, 2023
eDorre
Neat shot and fun to see
December 5th, 2023
Babs
What a feast he has got here
December 5th, 2023
