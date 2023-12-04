Previous
Lunch is Served! by kwind
Lunch is Served!

This eagle seemed to be enjoying his lunch the other day. He was on the rock for a couple of hours nibbling on his catch.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, such an amazing sight!
December 5th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Neat shot and fun to see
December 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a feast he has got here
December 5th, 2023  
