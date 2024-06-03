Sign up
Previous
Photo 4316
Lemon Treat
I spotted several of these frozen lemon treats while in Amalfi today.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
7
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4750
photos
328
followers
141
following
1182% complete
View this month »
4316
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
3rd June 2024 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
So delicious!
Ischia island is not far and is full of lemon trees!
June 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
They look delicious! Love the Amalfi coast.
June 3rd, 2024
Agnes
ace
Delicious
June 3rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oooh, looks marvellous.
June 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Ooooo truly scrumptious
June 3rd, 2024
carol white
ace
Looks delicious
June 3rd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Looks yummy 😋
June 3rd, 2024
