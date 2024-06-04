Sign up
Previous
Photo 4317
Positano Glass
We went to the beach today in Positano and there was glass everywhere. I collect all of this in less than 5 minutes!
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
3
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4751
photos
328
followers
141
following
1182% complete
4310
4311
4312
4313
4314
4315
4316
4317
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th June 2024 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Wow what a beautiful find!
June 4th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wonderful find and a beautiful image. Great, bold colors!
June 4th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Gosh - that's amazing - so many with so many colours too.
June 4th, 2024
