Our Hotel by kwind
Photo 4319

Our Hotel

Tonight is our last night in Positano! We were out on a ferry this afternoon and had a great view of our hotel. I've circled it in the photos. It's called Palazzo Talamo and I highly recommend it!
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
How marvelous!
June 6th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
What an amazing view you must have. Great capture looks like a wonderful experience.
June 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I have been there! The best lemon sorbet inside a whole local lemon I ever ate. Excellent choice of hotel.
June 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful Positano!
June 6th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
You could write a book about staying there overnight! FAV
June 6th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh how lovely!
June 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Spectacular!
June 6th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That looks wonderful. Quite a climb up!
June 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
June 6th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fabulous photo. We’ve been there a couple of times (visiting from Sorrento) and love it.
June 6th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Such a wonderful place. We loved Positano.
June 6th, 2024  
