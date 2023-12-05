Sign up
Previous
Photo 4148
Another puzzle
I did another puzzle!!
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
5
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th December 2023 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brigette
ace
We love puzzles at our work - my clients find they help to pass the time and are a good distraction
December 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
That's a beautiful festive one.
December 6th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Festive fun!
December 6th, 2023
Brian
ace
Love it
December 6th, 2023
julia
ace
Looks tricky..
December 6th, 2023
