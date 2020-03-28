Just a Silly Bee

When you live on your own and have to isolate yourself, it becomes difficult to find anything to capture. I can sit outside in my small front garden and watch the world go by, talking to people passing by, dog walkers and exercisers stop for a chat at a distance.



I have a little concrete slab table in front of me where I maintain and fill my bird feeders. I soon spotted some movement and noted this bee walking around the table. Snap went my camera but this made me think. Is this just a silly bee, or am I becoming a Silly B.