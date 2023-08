Fish & Chips are Better

Today I received an item that I purchased through Ebay that was in a small box wrapped in a newspaper. I was surprised to see it was the front and back page of the Weekly News dated September 6th 1986.



Not sure I was more pleased with my purchase or reading all the old news, I wonder how many of you remember any of it or even 1986. Saying that I can remember getting my fish and chips from Greasy Joe's in Stonehouse in the daily newspapers, much tastier in a newspaper.



Keep smiling