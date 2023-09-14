Football Supertitions

It’s nearly half time and I know what to do

Put on the kettle to have a good brew

Will it be coffee or a large cup of tea

Noooo, it has to be Bovril, needs drinking with glee.



This is football you know, it’s been played for years

So, at this mini break, we should move up the gears

This drink so important, to give us that win

Yes, Bovril’s important, not to drink is a sin



I’ve tried Coke and Fanta, we lose every time

Coffee and tea drinks, I’ve seen the decline

I can’t change my choice, it’s a real superstition

It has to be Bovril for my team’s league position

