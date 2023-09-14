Sign up
Football Supertitions
It’s nearly half time and I know what to do
Put on the kettle to have a good brew
Will it be coffee or a large cup of tea
Noooo, it has to be Bovril, needs drinking with glee.
This is football you know, it’s been played for years
So, at this mini break, we should move up the gears
This drink so important, to give us that win
Yes, Bovril’s important, not to drink is a sin
I’ve tried Coke and Fanta, we lose every time
Coffee and tea drinks, I’ve seen the decline
I can’t change my choice, it’s a real superstition
It has to be Bovril for my team’s league position
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Lady Magpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
