Previous
Photo 1962
Rather Tyred
This has been put out by a neighbour for somebody to take, it must be off a tractor or extremely large lorry as it's taller than me.
I'm a bit concerned that it won't be taken, well it is looking rather TYRED. Also I was wondering whether this is what is known as FREE WHEELING.
I also have a very large spare tyre, but breathing in hasn't made that go away.
Okay I'll go away now. Keep smiling.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
2
2
Lady Magpie
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2001
photos
62
followers
64
following
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
22nd August 2023 4:05pm
Tags
wheel.
Lin
ace
Bahahaha - what fun - a must fav.
August 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha! no need for a spare tyre , unfortunately I have my own !!! Great find find and I hope there will be a taker soon ! fav
August 22nd, 2023
