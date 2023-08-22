Previous
Rather Tyred by ladymagpie
Photo 1962

Rather Tyred

This has been put out by a neighbour for somebody to take, it must be off a tractor or extremely large lorry as it's taller than me.

I'm a bit concerned that it won't be taken, well it is looking rather TYRED. Also I was wondering whether this is what is known as FREE WHEELING.

I also have a very large spare tyre, but breathing in hasn't made that go away.

Okay I'll go away now. Keep smiling.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
537% complete

Lin ace
Bahahaha - what fun - a must fav.
August 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha! no need for a spare tyre , unfortunately I have my own !!! Great find find and I hope there will be a taker soon ! fav
August 22nd, 2023  
