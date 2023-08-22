Rather Tyred

This has been put out by a neighbour for somebody to take, it must be off a tractor or extremely large lorry as it's taller than me.



I'm a bit concerned that it won't be taken, well it is looking rather TYRED. Also I was wondering whether this is what is known as FREE WHEELING.



I also have a very large spare tyre, but breathing in hasn't made that go away.



Okay I'll go away now. Keep smiling.