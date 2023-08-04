I've got Floaters

Last Wednesday I had an appointment at Cheltenham Hospital for treatment on my left eye. I had cataract operations on both eyes 5 years ago. Unfortunately, my eye had gone blurred and it needed laser eye treatment.
Before the treatment it was explain all the things that could happen, and then I had to sign to agree to the treatment. One of the things that might happen are floaters that are black spots that go over your vision, no problem as I had them before and they go away.
The effect on my sight was incredible and everything looked my brighter and more colourful. Well, I was making a meal yesterday and suddenly saw these floaters in my saucepan. Right, I wasn't expecting them that big after my operation.
Oh okay, they were my poached egg floaters and they went down well after cooking and placed on my hot buttered toast.