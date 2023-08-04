I've got Floaters

Last Wednesday I had an appointment at Cheltenham Hospital for treatment on my left eye. I had cataract operations on both eyes 5 years ago. Unfortunately, my eye had gone blurred and it needed laser eye treatment.



Before the treatment it was explain all the things that could happen, and then I had to sign to agree to the treatment. One of the things that might happen are floaters that are black spots that go over your vision, no problem as I had them before and they go away.



The effect on my sight was incredible and everything looked my brighter and more colourful. Well, I was making a meal yesterday and suddenly saw these floaters in my saucepan. Right, I wasn't expecting them that big after my operation.



Oh okay, they were my poached egg floaters and they went down well after cooking and placed on my hot buttered toast.



Keep smiling and look out for those floaters.