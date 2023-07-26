A Tyred Moth

I had a very long walk this morning, well perhaps not with my wonky knees, it was just out to my garage to take the rubbish out. As I turned to get back indoors, I noticed a brown mark on my neighbour’s car tyre, so decided to check it out.



I then spotted it was this lovely moth, hope someone will come back with its name, e.g. type not that its name was Michael. I extended my walk by going back indoors to get my phone to take this picture.



I knew my neighbour had just come back from shopping in her car, so the tyres were warm, the moth was taking a nap and looked very TYRED to me. After such a long walk from me, must be at least 50 yards, I will rest my legs before, like this moth, I get tired.



Keep smiling.