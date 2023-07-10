Hello Mr. or Mrs. Postman

When you retire and get old you look forward to some post coming through the letter box. You wait for the postman each day, only for him to walk by, no excitement.



Suddenly you hear the front gate squeak and spot the postman, or lady, push your mail through the letterbox, great someone has written to you and you rush to the door.



What is there, a booklet for chairlifts, I live in a bungalow. Next a booklet for mobility aids, so they know my age and my mobility. followed by a Luxury Care Home, I don't need one as I would move in with one of my Sons to annoy them, perhaps they are sending them to me. Finally a chimney sweep leaflet, Mr. Postman, look I haven't got a chimney.



Oh well there was a Cotton Traders booklet so I can look at the pictures and remind myself that I'm not a size 10 or 12 anymore, or never was. Big Huff.