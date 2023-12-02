Previous
A Spiders Nest - Poem by ladymagpie
A Spiders Nest - Poem

I wandered lonely in the cold
Remembering what my mother told
Wear lots of clothes that you can bare
Cover your hands, your face, your hair
You’re not a youngster anymore
Your lungs are old, the heart is sore

So go back home enjoy the heat
Change your shoes upon your feet
Lovely slippers warm and snug
Shake them first, no grit or bugs
Rest your legs the muscles weak
Raise your legs and off to sleep

You dream of spiders in the frost
They make their homes all aloft
The trouble is they just can’t hide
In cobwebs white and very wide
So do not worry in your chair
The spiders will not bite or scare

They are outside, shivering and cold
To live that life, they must be bold
What do they eat, a meal or fly
Nothing’s about or in the sky
So, we are lucky where humans rest
Snug as a bug, with our gloves and vest
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Diana ace
what a fabulous capture to go with this beautiful poem, I love it!
December 2nd, 2023  
Lin ace
Love this!!! An instant fav for the photo and the poem!!!
December 2nd, 2023  
