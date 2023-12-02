A Spiders Nest - Poem

I wandered lonely in the cold
Remembering what my mother told
Wear lots of clothes that you can bare
Cover your hands, your face, your hair
You’re not a youngster anymore
Your lungs are old, the heart is sore
So go back home enjoy the heat
Change your shoes upon your feet
Lovely slippers warm and snug
Shake them first, no grit or bugs
Rest your legs the muscles weak
Raise your legs and off to sleep
You dream of spiders in the frost
They make their homes all aloft
The trouble is they just can’t hide
In cobwebs white and very wide
So do not worry in your chair
The spiders will not bite or scare
They are outside, shivering and cold
To live that life, they must be bold
What do they eat, a meal or fly
Nothing’s about or in the sky
So, we are lucky where humans rest
Snug as a bug, with our gloves and vest