A Spiders Nest - Poem

I wandered lonely in the cold

Remembering what my mother told

Wear lots of clothes that you can bare

Cover your hands, your face, your hair

You’re not a youngster anymore

Your lungs are old, the heart is sore



So go back home enjoy the heat

Change your shoes upon your feet

Lovely slippers warm and snug

Shake them first, no grit or bugs

Rest your legs the muscles weak

Raise your legs and off to sleep



You dream of spiders in the frost

They make their homes all aloft

The trouble is they just can’t hide

In cobwebs white and very wide

So do not worry in your chair

The spiders will not bite or scare



They are outside, shivering and cold

To live that life, they must be bold

What do they eat, a meal or fly

Nothing’s about or in the sky

So, we are lucky where humans rest

Snug as a bug, with our gloves and vest

