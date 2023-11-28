Previous
Berry Christmas by ladymagpie
Photo 1967

Berry Christmas

For the first time in months, I managed a solo walk up the village road and back, not very far but it was nice to escape my bungalow.

I did have the use of a walking stick that used to belong to my late Sister, so it was nice to take her with me. It brought back memories of when I was young, and watching old people walking up and down the road and thinking how hard it was for them. Yes, I now know how that seems.

As I passed my Brothers home, he does live near me, I notice this hedge hanging down towards the path and thought: The birds are going to have a BERRY CHRISTMAS this year.

Keep smiling.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
a fabulous capture and wonderful narrative, I love the framing too.
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise