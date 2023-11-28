Berry Christmas

For the first time in months, I managed a solo walk up the village road and back, not very far but it was nice to escape my bungalow.



I did have the use of a walking stick that used to belong to my late Sister, so it was nice to take her with me. It brought back memories of when I was young, and watching old people walking up and down the road and thinking how hard it was for them. Yes, I now know how that seems.



As I passed my Brothers home, he does live near me, I notice this hedge hanging down towards the path and thought: The birds are going to have a BERRY CHRISTMAS this year.



Keep smiling.