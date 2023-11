Happy Cactus

Another year goes by and my kitchen window sill is a happy sight with the Christmas Cactus bursting into bloom. Just like the supermarkets they have burst out early but make a lovely backdrop to do the washing up.



They all are from the same family; Granny is on the right, which was a present from my brother several Christmas's ago. Daughter is on the left and she has two of her daughters in the middle. It's an early Happy Christmas Cactus from me.



Keep smiling.