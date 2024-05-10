A Big Nose - Poem



How dare you call me a “A Fat Nose”, I am a security guard

I might look soft and cuddly, but I’m really very hard

I stand around my owner’s home, both at the front and back

If they’re going to be rude, I will give them such a whack.



I’ve come from such a long long way, across the oceans deep

Where creatures roam around the land, and others jump and leap

Yes, I’m an Aussie from my birth, my parents lived in trees

I slept inside my mother’s pouch, and only ate green leaves.



I followed Emu to this land; he promised life was fun

I tried to get in shows and films, but never got a run

It was then I chatted to his mate, Rod Hull was his name

He seems to have a hold on him, I thought it was insane.



I spotted where he had his hand, it was even up his neck

I ran a mile with what I saw, I felt an Aussie wreck

So here I am, just a back door guard, in weather hot or cold

Please can I return to my home land, I’m really not that bold.

