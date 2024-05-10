Previous
A Big Nose - Poem by ladymagpie
A Big Nose - Poem


How dare you call me a “A Fat Nose”, I am a security guard
I might look soft and cuddly, but I’m really very hard
I stand around my owner’s home, both at the front and back
If they’re going to be rude, I will give them such a whack.

I’ve come from such a long long way, across the oceans deep
Where creatures roam around the land, and others jump and leap
Yes, I’m an Aussie from my birth, my parents lived in trees
I slept inside my mother’s pouch, and only ate green leaves.

I followed Emu to this land; he promised life was fun
I tried to get in shows and films, but never got a run
It was then I chatted to his mate, Rod Hull was his name
He seems to have a hold on him, I thought it was insane.

I spotted where he had his hand, it was even up his neck
I ran a mile with what I saw, I felt an Aussie wreck
So here I am, just a back door guard, in weather hot or cold
Please can I return to my home land, I’m really not that bold.
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
J A Byrdlip ace
I need to give him a big hug
May 10th, 2024  
