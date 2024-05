Reflections of the Severn Clouds

For the first time this year I managed to get out and about and complete some geocaches. I was abit apprehensive as my wobbly legs are not great so I made sure I had my phone with me in case of an emergency.



Travelling down to the nearby mighty River Severn, I managed to locate and sign 6 different ones before finishing at this lovely location. The reflections of the clouds on the River Severn was beautiful.



My legs and knees are certainly aching now.



Keep smiling.