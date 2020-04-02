Caged like a Meerkat

When the sun comes out I can go out to my front garden and sit on my bench with the low fence keeping me a good 2 meters away from the road and pavement.



It's a place like in a zoo where they keep meerkats in low caged areas so people can see them in there but the animals can't climb out. I know I couldn't climb out over that fence either.



There seems to be an increase in dog walkers and other people going by, they like to speak or stop for a chat, where I sit up and stare around like the meerkats do in the wild.



I've thought of a couple of signs to put up in my cage, "Don't feed the Old Lady", that's because I look like a very overweight Meerkat. Secondly "Please supply Toilet Rolls, urgently required, Unused please".



The second sign is no longer required as I've saved lots of newspapers now. Mind you it is a nice leisurely place to sit in the sunshine and watch the world go by..