Hair Today, Scone Tomorrow

This flipping nasty virus, has a lots to answer for
We’re trapped inside our home, for weeks and even more
It’s given us some problems, be it food or toilet rolls
The dangers of the internet, scammers and those trolls
My walls are getting boring, even dappled in the sun
I dream of food for many hours, sausage rolls and a sticky bun
But now what’s real annoying, is the length of my scruffy hair
It flops in front of my eyes, whilst lounging in my chair
I’m taking drastic matters, to solve my hairy plight
I stand in front a mirror, and use the bathroom light
An orange bowl upon my head, the scissors at the ready
Stop right there; my hat will do, to keep my hair so steady