Hair Today, Scone Tomorrow

This flipping nasty virus, has a lots to answer for

We’re trapped inside our home, for weeks and even more

It’s given us some problems, be it food or toilet rolls

The dangers of the internet, scammers and those trolls



My walls are getting boring, even dappled in the sun

I dream of food for many hours, sausage rolls and a sticky bun

But now what’s real annoying, is the length of my scruffy hair

It flops in front of my eyes, whilst lounging in my chair



I’m taking drastic matters, to solve my hairy plight

I stand in front a mirror, and use the bathroom light

An orange bowl upon my head, the scissors at the ready

Stop right there; my hat will do, to keep my hair so steady

