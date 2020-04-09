Previous
Hair Today, Scone Tomorrow by ladymagpie
Hair Today, Scone Tomorrow

This flipping nasty virus, has a lots to answer for
We’re trapped inside our home, for weeks and even more
It’s given us some problems, be it food or toilet rolls
The dangers of the internet, scammers and those trolls

My walls are getting boring, even dappled in the sun
I dream of food for many hours, sausage rolls and a sticky bun
But now what’s real annoying, is the length of my scruffy hair
It flops in front of my eyes, whilst lounging in my chair

I’m taking drastic matters, to solve my hairy plight
I stand in front a mirror, and use the bathroom light
An orange bowl upon my head, the scissors at the ready
Stop right there; my hat will do, to keep my hair so steady
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Lady Magpie

ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Peter Dulis
LOL - funny
April 9th, 2020  
