Mooooove Away Please

Many people on here and Facebook suggest that my stories are sometimes full of bull, or untruths. Well today I will only give you a little bull to keep you happy.



I decided to go down to the next village to get some nice captures by the church. The sunlight was in the wrong direction and ruined any captures, So right next door is a farm with one of it's barns near the roadside.



I wondered over to the entrance and a couple of young cows/bulls came over to see me, see something loves me. As I took this picture a rather long tongue came out and licked the lens, yuk and it's breath was horrible.



I manage to scratch and stroke it's nose a few times before moving back to my car to get a tissue for the lens. I must admit I was rather pleased it licked the lens rather than my face.



See I can give you some real bull, or in this case a little bull.