Previous
Next
Moving round the Village by ladymagpie
Photo 1547

Moving round the Village

Continuing my walks round the village I came across another bench, shaded under a large tree, a very good place to rest my legs. From here you can see the bus shelter where I took the picture through the slot, and the phonebox where I also produced the reverse picture.

The next stage is to go up a little lane off to the right, it's called Penn Lane. After 200 yards it becomes very steep as it climbs into the woods behind the village. I have managed to get up it a few times many years ago, but it's like the north face of the Eiger. With my health I wouldn't even attempt it now.

Well I'm definitely trying to get my tired legs working after this long lockdown, so the village tour will continue.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise