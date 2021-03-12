Moving round the Village

Continuing my walks round the village I came across another bench, shaded under a large tree, a very good place to rest my legs. From here you can see the bus shelter where I took the picture through the slot, and the phonebox where I also produced the reverse picture.



The next stage is to go up a little lane off to the right, it's called Penn Lane. After 200 yards it becomes very steep as it climbs into the woods behind the village. I have managed to get up it a few times many years ago, but it's like the north face of the Eiger. With my health I wouldn't even attempt it now.



Well I'm definitely trying to get my tired legs working after this long lockdown, so the village tour will continue.