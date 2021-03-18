My Childhood Playground

I have just finished my walk today, another extra sausage tonight with the calories burnt, but today's capture is another after yesterday's attack on that stile.



The picture yesterday was looking south, so as I crossed the field this is looking north. The hill on the left, called Doverow Hill, was my childhood playground with my home in the town below. Inside the wood on the top, was a very old disused quarry, we used to play around in this all day.



The other hill has a group of trees on it known as The Fuzzes, this was near my married home of the 70's and 80's and where we took our children and the boarder collie called Ruddy for walks. Ruddy loved to run around trying to gather the children together, think he would have been more successful with sheep.



So there you go whether you look north or south in our valleys there's always something beautiful to see, that doesn't include me.