This is our Watering Hole, Moooooooove Away.

I think I have told you, and also shown you in other captures, that above my village is a very large area of common land. In fact there is 97 acres of land with biological and also a geological Site of Special Scientific Interest.



It's opened to the public with lots of grassed parking areas where you can go for a walk, take the dog with you or even the rest of your family, the views are spectacular. Well it must be as I'm in view if standing in my front garden.



On all the commons around our valleys, cattle are put out in mid-May to graze and keep the grass down. As long as you give them a wide birth they don't take much notice, depending of course if you have a dog under control or not. Unfortunately some cows are killed by motorists going to fast across the tarmacked road at night, cows don't blow their horns to show where they are do they.



I drove across the common the other day and stopped at the watering hole you can see it in the background. I was going to get a nice capture but this cow decided to check me out. Now I was only feet away and I can assure you these cows do have very bad breath.



I'm sure it quite fancied my company and it's friends decided to come over as well. I thought it was time to retreat to my car and come home for a milky coffee, it does look quite pretty though.



Keep smiling.