A Gate Within the Wall

You all know that I have this thing about entrances where you don't know what's on the other side, perhaps I'm just Mrs. Nosy. Remember I had that gate in a wall with all the paint peeling off and an old letterbox. Then there was a battered old blue gate in a lovely green hedge.



Now this gate and wall is looking quite neat and tidy. A wooden gate in a Cotswold stone wall, great but there is a problem with this entrance.



It's actually on a steep main road hill, only inches from the traffic, less than half a stride. It's quite a busy road up towards one of the commons and going east towards Cirencester and perhaps onwards to London.



There is obviously a nice home behind it and a driveway into the garden a bit further down the hill. Why would you have an entrance where if you step out a lorry removes your nose from your face. I'm saying nothing about my tummy coming out first on the grounds my Brother will make fun of me when he reads it.



Of course if you have a visitor that came in through the garden, and you don't like them, you could show them this other exit. Sorry I've got a naughty mind.



Keep smiling.