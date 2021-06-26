Don't Tweet with your Beak Full.

I don't know why but I see a funny story in everything I do, or what people say to me. In this case I can see a funny conversation between the birds on the feeder.



Here Mrs. Goldfinch is talking to her husband with a conversation that goes like this:



"Cyril, Cyril, please don't Tweet with your beak full, it's not polite".



"Sorry Doris but these sun heart seeds are so hard and big, it's alright for you anyway, your just nibbling those silly little Niger seed aren't you".



"I'm a bit concerned Cyril, who are you dining out with?".



"Nobody Doris, I wouldn't have a secret friend with me".



"Look I can see you have someone on the other side of your dining table, come up here with me, these Nigers are quite nice".



Cyril whispered a tweet around the corner,



"Ethel I've got to go, the Mrs. has cotton on to us, I'll catch up with you in that fruit tree across the road later this evening".



Well it's something like that. Keep smiling.