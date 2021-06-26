Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1653
Don't Tweet with your Beak Full.
I don't know why but I see a funny story in everything I do, or what people say to me. In this case I can see a funny conversation between the birds on the feeder.
Here Mrs. Goldfinch is talking to her husband with a conversation that goes like this:
"Cyril, Cyril, please don't Tweet with your beak full, it's not polite".
"Sorry Doris but these sun heart seeds are so hard and big, it's alright for you anyway, your just nibbling those silly little Niger seed aren't you".
"I'm a bit concerned Cyril, who are you dining out with?".
"Nobody Doris, I wouldn't have a secret friend with me".
"Look I can see you have someone on the other side of your dining table, come up here with me, these Nigers are quite nice".
Cyril whispered a tweet around the corner,
"Ethel I've got to go, the Mrs. has cotton on to us, I'll catch up with you in that fruit tree across the road later this evening".
Well it's something like that. Keep smiling.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
1692
photos
68
followers
76
following
452% complete
View this month »
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P520
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
feeders
,
goldfinches
Beryl Lloyd
ace
You have captured the two ,and the tail of the third perfectly - - love your story ha !! Its good to have an active mind and as they say -- every picture tells a story !! fav
June 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close