Bung a Low Roof on it

I had to go down through the village to have a look at a manhole cover, that's another story. While I was coming back I thought this entry to a close was worth a capture.



I called it a close because that's it's name, Orchard Close but it's also a Cul-de-sac which has an interesting meaning and where it comes from. The word means: A route or road leading nowhere and comes from the French word meaning "End of the Sack", which of course is closed one end.



It has 17 bungalows in it, including my ugly big Brother's, but where does the word bungalow come from and its meaning. A bungalow is a single-storied house with a sloping roof, often popular with pensioners and disabled, no stairs. It comes from the Hindi word meaning, "A house in a Bengali style", coming from the era of the British administration of India.



All of these bungalows started life as a single floored dwellings, but you can see by windows in the roofs and eves that floors have been added in the roofs. As I also have a bungalow I've always joked that the builder ran out of bricks so were told to "Bung-a-Low Roof on it.



Don't worry the story of my hunt for a dangerous manhole to follow another time.



Keep smiling.