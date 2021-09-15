The Bee's Cafe

I've spent today sat on the sofa spotting butterflies out of my front window. I saw loads so grabbed my camera to go and capture one for today's picture. Every time I went out and stood for a few minutes, not one butterfly appeared.



On two more occasions the butterflies got me grabbing my camera, opening the porch door and standing in my front garden like a statue. Where do they go when they see me, are they playing hide and seek with me. I gave up and decided to go to my neighbours back garden and find them there on the buddleia, they are always on there.



As you can see I failed again, I think the butterflies were hiding in the shadows and laughing at me, so bees it is then as they claim all the nectar left this season, which will teach those sneaky butterflies to give me the run around, all the nectar will be gone.



When I said, "Give me the run around" I actually meant a limp around with my wonky knee.



Keep smiling.