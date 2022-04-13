A Place for Classical Music Lovers

I often explain that my geocaching exploits take to me to some wonderful places. It also lets you come across some famous names as well.



I had to go to Cheltenham to pick up a second-hand glass display cabinet from a hairdresser, I noticed on my phone that there was a geocache just around the corner, so off I trotted and came across this famous person’s home.



This is the home of Gustav Holst, a famous composer that wrote the orchestral suite "The Planets". He lived from 1874 to 1934 and also taught music at St. Pauls Girls School in London. Today his home is a museum dedicated to his work



Keep smiling.