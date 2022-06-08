Previous
Mummy, that's too big by ladymagpie
Mummy, that's too big

Mummy Blue Tit is holding a nice size piece of suet pellet and the baby looks a bit shocked at the size. Don't worry though as it took it straight away and waited for the next piece to arrive.

As I have previously said on my bird captures, I have been very lucky with the different varieties that have visited this year. The blue tit might be quite a common bird in the UK, but I haven't seen any for several seasons.

Watching the mother feeding her baby reminds me of my mother feeding me, unfortunately it was with vegetables, and I hate then now. She even tried to mix them in with the mash potatoes and I always spat them out. If she had tried me with suet pellets, she might have won the contests.

Keep smiling.
Lady Magpie

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
moni kozi ace
Hahaaa!!! Funny as alwaus!
June 8th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
June 8th, 2022  
