What a Silly Bee.

I was sat on my patio at the back of my home, when I spotted some movement on my driveway. I walked over and saw this bee walking over the tarmac.



That's strange I thought, if I had a pair of lovely wings I wouldn't be walking over this lumpy surface. So, I dived indoors and grabbed my camera, so that I could take a good macro picture. It didn't take me long and expected it to be gone when I came back out, but it was still marching down the drive.



I took this shot and decided there was only one title to go with it, well you wouldn't see a pilot pushing his glider down the landing strip when it could have taken off, so it just had to be a “Very Silly Bee”, wasn't it.



Keep smiling.