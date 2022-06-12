Sat among the Irises

Well, there might be a little fib in that title, because if I was sat among the irises, I would need Sparrows Crane Hire to get me up again.



I always look forward to these irises coming into flower and they sit in the corner of my front garden next to the pavement. I know that people passing often stop and look at them, they probably not aware I can see them from my armchair.



I actually bent right over to get this capture which almost needed a medic and a crane to bend me up again, but I did, with a few creaking sounds from my dodgy knees.



Keep smiling.