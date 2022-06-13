Follow the Trails and say "Cheese".

I know you all think I've lost my marbles with that title; well, you just have to wait and see. Sitting on my back patio I love to keep an eye on any planes going overhead, we are on the flight path for many European and London Flights going west.



On my phone I can check any aircraft in the world and see what it is, where it is going and from where it took off. This one was flying at 28,000 ft and around 400 mph after leaving London Heathrow 10 minutes before, that’s 100 miles away.



A good zoom on the camera, then with a very steady hand and the capture is secured, it may take a couple of attempts as the camera moves when you press the shutter button.



So, you are still thinking where the cheese comes into the title, well it's on its way to Philadelphia, a very cheesy place.



Keep smiling