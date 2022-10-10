My Bathroom Visitor

Have you ever had one of those days when strange things happen to you, those you can't stop. Well, the other day I was sat on the throne contemplating my navel, as you do, not a care in the world.



Suddenly I spotted movement out of the corner of my eye. it was this spider walking towards me across the bathroom floor. Do I raise my feet as it walks by, or do I swot it with my slipper.



Well, no, I can't kill anything so I raised my feet but every time I did, it stopped moving, I sure It was watching me so I decided to do the sensible thing, I got my phone out of my shirt pocket. You might think I was phoning for help; you know the RSPCI (Royal Society for the Protection of cruelty to invertebrates). or my big Brother down the road. No, I was doing what all good 365Project members do, I photographed it.



The spider satisfied that I had caught its best side, turned and walked away as I stared at it and it disappeared under the dirty washing bin. So, remember:



If you wish to live and thrive

Let the spiders run alive

When you've finished on the loo

Please make sure you've flushed the poo



Yes, I added the last lines, keep smiling.