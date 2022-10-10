Previous
My Bathroom Visitor by ladymagpie
My Bathroom Visitor

Have you ever had one of those days when strange things happen to you, those you can't stop. Well, the other day I was sat on the throne contemplating my navel, as you do, not a care in the world.

Suddenly I spotted movement out of the corner of my eye. it was this spider walking towards me across the bathroom floor. Do I raise my feet as it walks by, or do I swot it with my slipper.

Well, no, I can't kill anything so I raised my feet but every time I did, it stopped moving, I sure It was watching me so I decided to do the sensible thing, I got my phone out of my shirt pocket. You might think I was phoning for help; you know the RSPCI (Royal Society for the Protection of cruelty to invertebrates). or my big Brother down the road. No, I was doing what all good 365Project members do, I photographed it.

The spider satisfied that I had caught its best side, turned and walked away as I stared at it and it disappeared under the dirty washing bin. So, remember:

If you wish to live and thrive
Let the spiders run alive
When you've finished on the loo
Please make sure you've flushed the poo

Yes, I added the last lines, keep smiling.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

