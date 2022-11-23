Rally Memories

In the late 70's and 80's I used to take my eldest Son to Car Rallies which he began to get interested in. We went mainly down to the Forest of Dean and watched or even marshalled at some of the rallies in the middle of the forest. The best was the famous RAC Rally or the Welsh Rally.



Today he has taken this interest into his hobby of art, and this is one of his drawings in a print copy. There is also a website where you can review several of his drawings, many of them action shots.



All the drawings are available to be purchase on there. I did, and this is a photograph of my A4 print choice which I will get framed. It does bring back memories of almost 50 years ago, good grief is he that old now, that makes me even older.



Look at the gallery on www.rallycarprints.co.uk



Keep smiling.