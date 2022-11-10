Previous
My favourite Ceramic Artist.
My favourite Ceramic Artist.

Yesterday I took that picture of the 1934 Riley car that I took when I visited my local auction house to pick up an item that I did bid on, and won.

This is a large biscuit barrel, made by Doulton Lambeth in 1877, and decorated by one of the most famous ceramic artists in the UK. Her name was Hannah Barlow who was born in 1851, and famous for her sgraffito animals. Her younger Sister Florence also worked for Doulton Lambeth and specialised in birds.

This pottery is very difficult to get hold of, mainly as they are rare. Since I took these pictures yesterday, I have worked on the metalwork, which originally was silver plated, it looks much better now.

Look up Hannah Barlow on the net, particularly in pictures, and keep smiling.
