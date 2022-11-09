Sunlight on a Car

I've had a good day today, winning something I've been after for many years at my local auction house. No, it's not this car, although I would love it. I won a bit of pottery that I will tell you about on another day.



I had bid on line, so I went along later to pick up my item and sported this car in the entrance hall with the sunlight playing on it. It's a Riley 9 Lynx dating from 1934, with an estimate of £14,000 to £15, 000. It's a bit out of my league but I might be able to afford the tractor behind it at £3,000 to £5,000.



Look closely at the wall beside the car, those are bayonets and swords from many past military wars. Do you think they are trying to make a point of their auctions.



Keep smiling.