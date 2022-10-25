Previous
Karma, Karma, Karma, Chameleon. by ladymagpie
Karma, Karma, Karma, Chameleon.

Karma, karma, karma, karma, karma chameleon
You come and go, you come and go
Loving would be easy if your colours were like my dreams
Red, gold, and green, red, gold, and green

Well, my big Brother brought me a present for my birthday today, but I'm not sure how to cook it. As you can see, I've tried it on my grill but its eyes popped out, I was feeling guilty so have decided to keep it as a pet.

It also reminded me of one of my favourite songs by Boy George and Culture Club. Now that it's in my head I can't stop singing it. Enjoy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmcA9LIIXWw

Keep smiling and singing.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Lady Magpie (Heat...

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Monica
Cute!
October 25th, 2022  
