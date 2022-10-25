Karma, Karma, Karma, Chameleon.

Karma, karma, karma, karma, karma chameleonYou come and go, you come and goLoving would be easy if your colours were like my dreamsRed, gold, and green, red, gold, and greenWell, my big Brother brought me a present for my birthday today, but I'm not sure how to cook it. As you can see, I've tried it on my grill but its eyes popped out, I was feeling guilty so have decided to keep it as a pet.It also reminded me of one of my favourite songs by Boy George and Culture Club. Now that it's in my head I can't stop singing it. EnjoyKeep smiling and singing.