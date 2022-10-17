Now and Then, A View from Rodborough Common.

One of my favourite hobbies when taking photographs is to compare today's view to an old postcard. I have many in the past that appeared in my local newspaper, this is a new one.



The view from Rodborough Fort is quite spectacular, but it's surprising how much change there is. The biggest being the growth of trees and bushes which to me is so important to the worlds echo policy, more trees more oxygen.



Whilst I can I will keep comparing old and new just to see how our valleys have changed. I should also mention that this is near where my late Sister Mo and her husband Alan lived, and on this slope is where they requested their ashes left, the wish was completed.



Keep smiling.