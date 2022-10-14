Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1922
Heather's Heather
Now promise you won't get to bored of my photographs, but yes, I've been looking at my pots on the patio again. In 4 of my pots, I just had to have various coloured heather plants, good job I'm not called Hazel as my pots aren't big enough.
I promise I'll venture farther away next time.
Keep smiling.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
1961
photos
73
followers
76
following
526% complete
View this month »
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
14th October 2022 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heather
moni kozi
ace
These are sooo pretty! We call them Erica. :D You may be named Heather Erica Magpie.
October 14th, 2022
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
@monikozi
or HEM for short.
October 14th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice to have some colour at this time of the year!
October 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close