Heather's Heather by ladymagpie
Photo 1922

Heather's Heather

Now promise you won't get to bored of my photographs, but yes, I've been looking at my pots on the patio again. In 4 of my pots, I just had to have various coloured heather plants, good job I'm not called Hazel as my pots aren't big enough.

I promise I'll venture farther away next time.

Keep smiling.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
moni kozi ace
These are sooo pretty! We call them Erica. :D You may be named Heather Erica Magpie.
October 14th, 2022  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
@monikozi or HEM for short.
October 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice to have some colour at this time of the year!
October 14th, 2022  
