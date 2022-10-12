Blooming Good

It may be Autumn, in fact here in the Cotswolds it was quite cold this morning, but this plant on my back patio has become blooming good for any year.



It is a Kaffir Lilly and has been living in this pot for several years along with other plants in my Victorian stoneware. At least it gives me something to look at, well at the back of my bungalow.



Keep smiling, I am.