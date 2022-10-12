Sign up
Photo 1921
Blooming Good
It may be Autumn, in fact here in the Cotswolds it was quite cold this morning, but this plant on my back patio has become blooming good for any year.
It is a Kaffir Lilly and has been living in this pot for several years along with other plants in my Victorian stoneware. At least it gives me something to look at, well at the back of my bungalow.
Keep smiling, I am.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
1960
photos
73
followers
76
following
526% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
11th October 2022 5:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
moni kozi
ace
A very beautiful and delicate blossom. I like it a lot. I also like that stone pot. A very cozy place.
October 12th, 2022
