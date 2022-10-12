Previous
Next
Blooming Good by ladymagpie
Photo 1921

Blooming Good

It may be Autumn, in fact here in the Cotswolds it was quite cold this morning, but this plant on my back patio has become blooming good for any year.

It is a Kaffir Lilly and has been living in this pot for several years along with other plants in my Victorian stoneware. At least it gives me something to look at, well at the back of my bungalow.

Keep smiling, I am.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
526% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
A very beautiful and delicate blossom. I like it a lot. I also like that stone pot. A very cozy place.
October 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise