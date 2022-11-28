An Old Village Shop & Post Office.

I not able to get out and about very well these days but this morning I had to return a purchase I made on-line yesterday. The company stated various places to return it, and I chose Frampton-on-Severn Village Post Office.



It's famous for having the longest village green in England, and is 22 acres in size. I had never been to this post office shop before and it took a bit of a searching along this green. I stopped and asked a couple walking along the side of the green, but got the answer, "I don't know, we don't live here”.



I turned round and drove back up the centre of the green, on the road of course, spotting two ladies have a morning chat after dropping their children off at school. At last, I was almost near it but didn't recognise it as a shop.



Going in I was greeted by the local shopkeepers who soon sorted the return of my purchase. What a fantastic building it was from inside and out, a large wooden building with a tin roof and a fantastic atmosphere. There was no ceiling, so the inside was as high as the outside.



I took this picture as I left and spotted the red post-box, a clue to it being the post office, I also love the Green Shop sign. To indicate what a lovely village this is was the cricket pavilion joined the shop, just on the right.



I enjoyed my outing which makes me keep smiling.