"I'm Dreamimg of a White Christmas"

Just a quick picture taken this morning when I open my porch blinds, I was not expecting this view. On the right had side is my usual seating during the day, well on a good day, and I keep everyone entertain with my stupid humour.



Many dog walkers pass here and I usually start by asking who is taking who for a walk, that breaks the ice. Also many hikers walking the Cotswold Way pass here, that’s a 102mile walk from Bath City northwards to Chipping Campden. I think they should have a warning on their maps, avoid this mad woman at all costs.



Keep smiling.