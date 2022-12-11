Previous
"I'm Dreamimg of a White Christmas" by ladymagpie
Photo 1932

"I'm Dreamimg of a White Christmas"

Just a quick picture taken this morning when I open my porch blinds, I was not expecting this view. On the right had side is my usual seating during the day, well on a good day, and I keep everyone entertain with my stupid humour.

Many dog walkers pass here and I usually start by asking who is taking who for a walk, that breaks the ice. Also many hikers walking the Cotswold Way pass here, that’s a 102mile walk from Bath City northwards to Chipping Campden. I think they should have a warning on their maps, avoid this mad woman at all costs.

Keep smiling.
Lady Magpie

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
moni kozi ace
Well, you definitely have to use that line when there's ice on the sidewalk. Street maintenance workers would appreciate your lessening their tasks. 🙃
December 11th, 2022  
