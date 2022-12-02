A Colourful Window

Now I know that I have shown one of my Christmas Cactus before this week, but I thought I would share to whole window as it was this morning.



Granny cactus is on the right, and although the greenery looks a bit old and tired, a bit like me, it’s still broken nicely into flower. The daughter is on the left and 2 granddaughters in the middle, all grown by myself.



You may also notice 2 money penny trees on the fare right, both grown again by myself from my late Sisters original tree that sat in her conservatory. Both need repotting soon and have shoots for producing baby trees. Happy memories of my late Sister Mo.



Keep smiling.