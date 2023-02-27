I think I'm Dreaming Again

As you all know from my last picture, if I'm hanging around a waiting room, I tend to get signs all wrong. Today I had to visit a lovely cottage hospital for an ENT appointment, I had some very bloody nose bleeds in December.



I had never been to Tetbury Hospital before, what a lovely place this was. I went to check in, only to find this sign on the machine, so I sat down to wait. I suddenly thought, had this machine broken the law by refusing to work, was it taken to court to be confronted by a judge. It probably argued with that judge until he lost his temper and said to the machine, "You are OUT OF ORDER", is my imagination over working again.



Well, I got bored and started to carry the seats out to the boot of my car but was stopped by a security guard, "What are you doing he said, you can't take those". I replied that it said on the notice "Take a seat and a member of staff will be happy to assist you". Unfortunately, the staff didn't help me at all.



Suddenly a heard a nurse shout, "Heather the doctor will see you now", I must have gone into my dreamland again.



Keep Smiling.