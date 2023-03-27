Previous
The Old Memo Board. by ladymagpie
Photo 1945

The Old Memo Board.

I expect you will all be wondering why Lady Magpie has taken a photograph of an old dirty, and empty, memo board,

Well, this board has been running my life for months, in fact years with various appointments to hospitals, doctors and other medical places. It has driven me mad as I just couldn't stop all these appointments.

I have this theory: When you reach retirement age or perhaps 65 plus, the NHS just won't leave you alone. Tests for this, tests for that, and more visits because of your tests. I know they mean well and do a great job, but you just don't have time to yourself and relax. Now when you are younger it’s almost impossible to get a doctors or dentist appointment, that's because they are too busy annoying us pensioners.

So, after 5 or 6 different hospital visits in the last month or two, I was able to wipe my board clean. Well for the time being as I have received another 2 letters today saying some of my tests didn't work and they need to give me further appointments.

Hope that story hasn't BOARD (bored) you to much, keep smiling for me.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Lady Magpie (Heat...

I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Pat Knowles ace
We are the same Heather, ever been away from the hospital & doctors this last few months! We consider ourselves fit too! Hopefully yours have finished!
March 27th, 2023  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
@happypat Unfortunately not Pat, 2 letters today, 1 say my diabetic eye screening didn't work and needs a recheck, I didn't know I was diabetic. 2. My cadiac check showed I might need more stents, already have 2 fitted, but there is a long waiting list at present. My board might get new dates soon, Grrrrrrrrrrr.
March 27th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@ladymagpie Oh dear seems like lots going on still then. Our next appointment is on Wednesday about Harrys hand Op.
March 27th, 2023  
