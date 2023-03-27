The Old Memo Board.

I expect you will all be wondering why Lady Magpie has taken a photograph of an old dirty, and empty, memo board,



Well, this board has been running my life for months, in fact years with various appointments to hospitals, doctors and other medical places. It has driven me mad as I just couldn't stop all these appointments.



I have this theory: When you reach retirement age or perhaps 65 plus, the NHS just won't leave you alone. Tests for this, tests for that, and more visits because of your tests. I know they mean well and do a great job, but you just don't have time to yourself and relax. Now when you are younger it’s almost impossible to get a doctors or dentist appointment, that's because they are too busy annoying us pensioners.



So, after 5 or 6 different hospital visits in the last month or two, I was able to wipe my board clean. Well for the time being as I have received another 2 letters today saying some of my tests didn't work and they need to give me further appointments.



Hope that story hasn't BOARD (bored) you to much, keep smiling for me.